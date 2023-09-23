Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 82,949 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82,949 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 19.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 2,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

