Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.67

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $11.56. Panasonic shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 108,447 shares traded.

Panasonic Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Panasonic had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

