Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.64

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as 15.64 and last traded at 15.75, with a volume of 75700 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is 20.08.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported 0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 7.62 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARAA. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 624.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
