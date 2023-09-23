Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

TSLA opened at $244.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $777.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

