Parisi Gray Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 255.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

