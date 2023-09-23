Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 6,350 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $81.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.