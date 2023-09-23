Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

