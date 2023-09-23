Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.08% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NUBD stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.