Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.49.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.