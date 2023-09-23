Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Express Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.28. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
