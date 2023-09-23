Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 82,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TSM opened at $85.65 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $444.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.