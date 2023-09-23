Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $308,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.0 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

