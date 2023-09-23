Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

RTX stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.43 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

