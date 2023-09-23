Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,710 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 56,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average is $118.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

