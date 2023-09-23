Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 11,402 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.20% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,781,000. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $49.70.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.