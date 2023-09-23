Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after buying an additional 2,853,286 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after buying an additional 1,460,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

