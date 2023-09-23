Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 314 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

