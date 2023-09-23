Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,988 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

