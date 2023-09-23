Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $239.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.83 and its 200-day moving average is $227.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.