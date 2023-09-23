Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp raised its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.93.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

PGR opened at $143.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock worth $10,046,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

