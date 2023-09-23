Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.