Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 299 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

