PaySign’s (PAYS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 million, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. PaySign has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $30,930.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,475,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,973 shares of company stock valued at $194,598. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter worth $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 6,091.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 143.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 49,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

