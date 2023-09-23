Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSO. UBS Group raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.39) to GBX 1,030 ($12.76) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.74) to GBX 1,210 ($14.99) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 880 ($10.90) to GBX 900 ($11.15) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,060.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.54 on Friday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the second quarter worth $9,553,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 969,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 655,317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 559,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 5,388.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 472,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Pearson by 380.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 404,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

