PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

