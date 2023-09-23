Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,321 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.47.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $305.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

