Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $249,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average is $160.28. The company has a market capitalization of $310.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.61.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

