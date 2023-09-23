Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 180 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

MRK opened at $106.33 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

