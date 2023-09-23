Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 559 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $506.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $468.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $494.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

