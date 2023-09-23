Perkins Coie Trust Co Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.88 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.78. The company has a market capitalization of $437.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

