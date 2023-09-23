Perpetual Ltd Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $553.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

