Perpetual Ltd Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 100.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Get Our Latest Report on RHP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.