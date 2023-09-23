Perpetual Ltd Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after acquiring an additional 136,567 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $731.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $778.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $745.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

