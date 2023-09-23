Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.45. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 2,088 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on POFCY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 105 ($1.30) in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 85 ($1.05) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
