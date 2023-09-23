Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Mizuho

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

POR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 58.com reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.25.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 9.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

