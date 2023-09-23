PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 30,574 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $663,455.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,284,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,566,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Hardeep Gulati sold 19,169 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $364,402.69.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.31 and a beta of 0.95. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 97,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 54.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

