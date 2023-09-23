PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

PPG stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

