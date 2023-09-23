Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,040,000 after buying an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.47.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $305.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.79 and a 200 day moving average of $305.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

