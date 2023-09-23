ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. ProPetro’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after buying an additional 361,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ProPetro by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after buying an additional 1,381,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ProPetro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 289,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in ProPetro by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

