Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTGX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.