QP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $570,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.71. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

