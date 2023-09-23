QSAM Biosciences (OTCMKTS:QPWR) vs. Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Head-To-Head Review

QSAM Biosciences (OTCMKTS:QPWR – Get Free Report) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QSAM Biosciences and Casella Waste Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get QSAM Biosciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QSAM Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Casella Waste Systems $1.09 billion 4.14 $53.08 million $0.77 100.73

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than QSAM Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QSAM Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Casella Waste Systems 3.58% 9.08% 3.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares QSAM Biosciences and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.3% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QSAM Biosciences and Casella Waste Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QSAM Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Casella Waste Systems 1 0 3 1 2.80

Casella Waste Systems has a consensus target price of $99.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.29%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than QSAM Biosciences.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats QSAM Biosciences on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QSAM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

QSAM Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the process and provision of renewable energy. Its product portfolio includes waste water treatment plants, landfills, and livestock farms. The company was founded by Christopher M. Nelson on August 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, and disposal facilities. In addition, it markets materials, including fibers, corrugated cardboard, newsprint, plastics, glass, ferrous, and aluminum metals. As of January 31, 2023, the company owns and operates 49 solid waste collection operations, 65 transfer stations, 26 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 3 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for QSAM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QSAM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.