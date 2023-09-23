Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quebecor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. Quebecor has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $25.96.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

