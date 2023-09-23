Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
