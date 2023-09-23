R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.
In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in R1 RCM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in R1 RCM by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
