Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

RDWR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Radware stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Radware has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.14 million, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.12 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Radware by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth $734,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 1.8% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

