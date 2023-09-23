Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,153 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RL opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.