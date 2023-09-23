RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $235.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 335,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

