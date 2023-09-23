Real Good Food’s (RGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Real Good Food Price Performance

RGF stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Real Good Food will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Real Good Food

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

In related news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $61,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,355 shares in the company, valued at $947,103.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,099. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Real Good Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.