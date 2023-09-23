Realty Income (NYSE:O) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.95

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.95 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 515727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.34.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

